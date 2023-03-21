Golden Nuggets: More offensive linemen, please

“Feliciano said in an hour-long interview The Ariel Helwani Show in 2022 that he is better at right guard than at left guard while his best position is at center. But he didn’t have much of a chance to show it in Oakland and Buffalo due to the centers they already had on the roster...Honestly, it’s been my best position forever,” Feliciano told Helwani. “But when I was in Oakland, they had Rodney Hudson, who had been the best center in the league for the last five, six years... And then that same year (as signing with Buffalo), they signed Mitch (Morse), who’s a great guy, great center. I think he was the highest paid center at one point. So I just get plugged in at guard.”

“The draft, therefore, seems to be the 49ers’ likeliest avenue for improving their O-line depth. Perhaps a player like USC’s Andrew Vorhees, who won the 2023 combine’s bench-pressing title with 38 reps despite tearing his ACL earlier in the event, can be a longer-term value add for a 49ers team that doesn’t own an early draft pick but isn’t looking for a Year 1 starter on the interior line.”

“Smith started his career with the Golden Gophers as a starter during his freshman year, but he only played in 14 games the next two years with no starts. He finally climbed back into a starting role for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and thrived with 54 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble in 23 games with 20 starts...He blew away the combine as well with a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash while measuring in at a touch over 6-foot and 204 pounds. Melo also reported Smith clocked in with a top speed of 21.37 miles per hour at the Shrine Bowl.”

“The San Francisco 49ers today announced that the team has re-signed TE Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal and signed S Myles Hartsfield to one-year deal.”

“[Jordan] Willis’ most memorable moment by far in Red & Gold came during the 2021 NFC divisional round game, when he blocked a punt in the fourth quarter of a low-scoring game at Lambeau Field, leading to a late game-tying touchdown. SF would go onto win the game 13-10.”