49ers meet with 2 Big 10 prospects

The pro day circuit is underway, which means we’ll have additional information in about which draft prospects the 49ers have met with. We can add two players to the list, both of whom are from the B1G conference.

Minnesota Gophers CB Terell Smith, who ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, formally met with the 49ers. According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, Smith is projected to go/is ranked 178th overall.

Smith, a senior, finished 2022 with two interceptions and five pass breakups. Surprisingly, he had a pair of sacks. At 6’1”, 215 pounds, it could give us an insight as to the type of frame the 49ers are looking for at cornerback under Steve Wilks. Newly signed cornerback Isaiah Oliver is 6’, 215 pounds, for example.

The other prospect is out of Penn State. Juice Scruggs, a top-5 name, also had a formal meeting at the NFL Combine with the 49ers. Scruggs is a 2-year starter who has experience at center and guard. Scruggs is ranked 235th, so he’d be a late Day 3 pick for the 49ers.

With the recent signing of Jon Feliciano, the 49ers are set at center. At guard, the backups are currently Jason Poe and Nick Zakelj, two rookies from last year. So, there’s room for depth and development on the practice squad.

Steph Sanchez has done a fantastic job of keeping track of each prospect visit.