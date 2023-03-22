Golden Nuggets: ~35 days until the 49ers pick in the draft

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say there was a small part of me that was intrigued, like, ‘Oh man, I could still do it,’ and prove to people that I could still play. At the end of the day, I just can’t see myself in anything other than black and gold.”

“For as many guys as the 49ers lost in free agency, they didn’t lose any superstars,” Maiocco said. “They lost some guys who got paid. They didn’t lose any superstars, but they added a superstar...I think of the comings and goings, the best player of the comings and goings for the 49ers this offseason is Javon Hargrave and he’s coming so that’s as a huge boost that defensive line, a defensive line that’s lost a lot of players but gained one really significant piece.”

“In the Eagles’ system, Hargrave had to two-gap at times, meaning he couldn’t be as aggressive on early downs. The 49ers are an aggressive single-gap team, meaning Hargrave will be able to aggressively get off the ball more often, so he could even be more disruptive than he has been in the past.”

“That could be a prime spot for the 49ers to select a tight end, such as Luke Schoonmaker of Michigan or Will Mallory of Miami...Schoonmaker and Mallory stack up comparably to Kittle as athletes and prospects. The 49ers should be looking more along the lines of adding a player who brings more to the table that being just a blocking specialist.”

“Scruggs is built with NFL size at 6-3, 301 pounds, though he looks bigger on film. He also has experience at multiple positions along the offensive line. Often there’s an assumption of versatility with a prospect based on their size or skill set, but the Nittany Lions actually used Scruggs at multiple spots.”