Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Austin Bryant

“Bryant (6-5, 260) played on one of the most talented defensive lines in recent college football history while at Clemson, starting alongside Dexter Lawrence (Giants), Christian Wilkins (Dolphins), and Ferrell....That group was nicknamed the “Power Rangers” by some, in part because they dressed up as Power Rangers for Halloween in 2018. Now two of them are together again on the 49ers after things didn’t go as planned with their previous teams.”

“Back in 2018, the 49ers were eying Oliver as an outside cornerback and gave him high marks going into that year’s draft...“You know guys in your own division a little better than the rest of the league,” Lynch said. “We liked him a lot as an outside guy. We never thought of him as an inside guy until they (the Falcons) put him in there. And he took to it right away. Our scouts liked him. And long before Steve [Wilks] got here he was a guy we were talking about.”

“Bonner completed 62-of-110 attempts (56.4 percent) for 753 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions through four game appearances in 2022, per Sports Reference. His season was shortened by a broken foot.”

“After he signed with the 49ers, who have rejuvenated the careers of down-on-their-luck defensive ends, could he now realize his potential?...“I hate that word potential because I hate talking about it,” Ferrell said. “But definitely, regardless of the fact, I think you just want progression.”

“The 49ers must concentrate on offensive tackle after mostly drafting guards in recent seasons and after watching Mike McGlinchey head to Denver in free agency earlier this month. In Freeland, the 49ers would get someone with the agility and foot quickness to handle their zone-blocking attack. Freeland stands 6-foot-8, didn’t look all that sharp in Senior Bowl practices and might need a year to get stronger. But his frame and athleticism suggest he has significant upside and that he can develop into Trent Williams’ bookend in San Francisco. — Matt Barrows”

“This makes the third RB a sneaky important spot for the 49ers. McCaffrey and Mitchell are both fine players on their own and McCaffrey without Mitchell worked for San Francisco last season. Having an additional, effective RB to slot in if one of them is unavailable would be an immense help in keeping some of the workload off Mitchell or McCaffrey though.”