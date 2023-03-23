Details on Isaiah Oliver’s contract: $2.91 million was guaranteed at the signing

One of the most confusing parts about the NFL’s free agency period can be how each team structures their contracts. We see the initial details, like a 4-year, $84 million deal, and assume the deal pays said player $21 million annually.

Rarely, if ever, does a contract play out in those simple terms. If we use Jake Brendel’s deal as an example, technically, it’s for four years, but his guaranteed salary is paid in Year 1.

That’s pretty consistent with how the 49ers have written their minimum veteran contracts recently. The extra years added help spread out the signing bonus, thus, lowering the player’s cap number in the earlier years.

Which brings us to Isaiah Oliver, whose two-year contract is worth $6.65 million, with $2.91 million guaranteed at the signing. There are three voidable years at the end of Oliver’s deal, likely for the reasons listed above.

Much like Brendel, Oliver gets all of his guaranteed money in ‘23. That includes a base salary of $1.08 million, a prorated bonus of $366,000, then a per game roster bonus that’s $340,000.

Oliver’s base salary spikes to $3.06 million in 2024, but we’ll also see a significant increase in the salary cap next year. He will cost approximately 0.71 percent of the 49ers salary cap in 2023.