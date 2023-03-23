Reviewing The Draft Wire’s three-round mock draft: Finding more help opposite of Nick Bosa

Yesterday, we reviewed Trevor Sikkema’s three-round mock draft for PFF. The Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon completed his three-round mock, and it includes a familiar name from Sikkema’s, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB from TCU. For pick 102, I’ll choose a player who will be available for the 49ers.

Pick 99 - Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

Ricks began his collegiate career at LSU before transferring to Alabama. His two seasons at LSU firmly put Ricks in the conversation for the best cornerback in the country. His junior year in Alabama was strange, as Ricks didn’t start until Week 8.

Once he took over, he displayed high football IQ, ball skills, and instincts. While he lacks straight-line speed, he plays very well in press and off-coverage. Ricks has as much potential as any corner in this draft class and can start outside.

His pro-day is today at Alabama, and depending on his performance, it can make this pick feasible or out of range.

Pick 101 - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

Mingo would fit right in with the “YAC bros.” Very physical with the ball in his hands and is a playmaker. 6-foot-2, 220 lbs. and ran a 4.46 40 yard-dash. Four years at Ole Miss gave Mingo a chance to grow and flourish.

Preferably, Mingo would play in the slot. Some concerns are his route-running and separation on certain routes.

This feels like a luxury pick for the 49ers with larger needs for the roster, particularly on the defense.

Pick 102 - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU (Risdon’s pick)

My pick - Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan

Morris saw a jump in production as he developed in Michigan. At 6-foot-6, his pad level and bend are a concern. His versatility in lining up and motor are pluses. Morris had 21 pressures last season for Michigan.

Finding a potential three-down EDGE with pass-rushing upside in the third round is striking gold. Kris Kocurek can work his magic on Morris and turn him into a steal of the draft.