49ers announce 4 coaching staff hires

The 49ers officially announced the team’s new coaching hires for the upcoming season:

Steve Wilks - Defensive coordinator

Klint Kubiak - Offensive passing game specialist

Jacob Webster - Defensive quality control coach

Max Molz - Coaching operations assistant

Wilks and Kubiak aren’t new names, but Webster and Molz are. Webster, 26, was a graduate assistant at the University of Wisconsin where he worked with the Badgers’ offense. Prior to his one-year stint at Wisconsin, Webster spent two seasons at the University of Missouri, where he served as a defensive graduate assistant in 2021, and was a volunteer in 2020.

Molz, 27, was the associate director of football operations at the University of Missouri from 2019-2023. Before Missouri, Molz attended Saint Mary’s, where he was the student manager for the Gaels’ baseball team from 2015-2018.

The 49ers are bringing in younger, collegiate blood, which is important as ideas tend to trickle up in football.