49ers announce 4 coaching staff hires

The 49ers officially announced the team’s new coaching hires for the upcoming season:
Steve Wilks - Defensive coordinator
Klint Kubiak - Offensive passing game specialist
Jacob Webster - Defensive quality control coach
Max Molz - Coaching operations assistant
Wilks and Kubiak aren’t new names, but Webster and Molz are. Webster, 26, was a graduate assistant at the University of Wisconsin where he worked with the Badgers’ offense. Prior to his one-year stint at Wisconsin, Webster spent two seasons at the University of Missouri, where he served as a defensive graduate assistant in 2021, and was a volunteer in 2020.
Molz, 27, was the associate director of football operations at the University of Missouri from 2019-2023. Before Missouri, Molz attended Saint Mary’s, where he was the student manager for the Gaels’ baseball team from 2015-2018.
The 49ers are bringing in younger, collegiate blood, which is important as ideas tend to trickle up in football.
