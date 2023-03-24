PFF hands 49ers a B+ for their free agent moves

While there is plenty of time left in the offseason, most of the biggest free-agent moves are already in the books. With the vast majority of top free agents signed, Pro Football Focus handed out grades for each NFC team thus far in free agency. The folks at PFF gave the San Francisco 49ers a B+.

The folks at PFF lauded the Niners for signing interior defensive lineman Javon Hargrave away from the Philadelphia Eagles, adding another elite talent to one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. “San Francisco now boasts a unit that rivals The Avengers,” they wrote.

Despite adding a player of Hargrave’s caliber, though, the 49ers have still lost a lot of key contributors. PFF included a calculation of each team’s WAR gained through free agency, which summed up the additions and losses in free agency. Per their formula, the Niners have lost 1.624 wins worth of production more than they have acquired, the fourth-worst in the conference (only ahead of the Buccaneers, Eagles, and Rams).

It’s not totally surprising to see the 49ers rank where they do. The Niners have already lost nine players who were starters at various points last season (Mike McGlinchey, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jimmie Ward, Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu, Azeez Al-Shaair, Dan Brunskill, and Hassan Ridgeway). San Francisco will need to replace that depth through minor free-agent moves and the draft.

Here is PFF’s full writeup on the 49ers' offseason: