Why this free agent edge rusher would be a great fit for the 49ers

Now nearly two weeks into the new league year, it is increasingly likely the 49ers are done making splash signings. However, there are still plenty of quality players left on the free agent market who have yet to find a home of their own.

That includes edge rusher Rasheem Green, who has yet to ink a new deal coming off a relatively productive season.

Green is a five-year NFL veteran who spent the 2022 season with the Houston Texans after suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks for the first four years of his career. At 6’4, 279 pounds, Green fits the physical profile blueprint that the 49ers have followed at the position over the last few seasons.

Perhaps the most appealing thing about Green is that despite his extensive experience in the league, he will be just 26 years old during the 2023 season. Coming off a year when he posted a double-digit pressure percentage, Green could be the next Kris Kocurek success story that sees their stock skyrocket after a year of working on the 49ers defensive line.

Even for a bad Houston team that's picking second overall in the upcoming draft, Green had respectable numbers to pair with tape that excites you about the possibilities of what he could look like along a star-studded defensive front in San Francisco.

Here is a great rep to showcase the pass rushing skills that Green possesses. Green uses a speed chop to knock down the outside hand of the right tackle, before winning the edge with a rip move to record a sack on Russell Wilson:

The most productive season of Green’s career came in 2021 for the Seahawks, with Green recording 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits. Given the lack of a deal at this point in free agency, it’s fair to assume the 49ers would offer an appealing landing spot for Green to be compensated fairly while also landing in an ideal situation for himself.

Spotrac currently has Green’s market value listed at 3.4 million dollars in average annual value, a very palatable number considering the upside he could bring to a defense that already strikes fear into the hearts of opposing offenses.

The 49ers have built some solid depth at the edge position with the signings of Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant. Adding Green to a rotation that also includes a sophomore poised for a breakout in Drake Jackson would give the 49ers a legitimate carousel of quality edge rushers they could shuffle in around and across from the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Green also has the requisite size and athleticism to kick inside and operate from the interior, a role Charles Omenihu excelled in during his time with the 49ers. The versatility and the overall value in return could end up making this a home run signing for a 49ers team that has already put together the foundations of a championship caliber roster.

Bringing in Green would be a very low risk, high upside signing and the last time the 49ers took a chance on an athletic edge from Houston, things worked out pretty well in their favor.