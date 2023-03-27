The 49ers have the highest-projected win total in the NFC for the 2023 season at 11.5

DraftKings has odds for each NFL team, and there isn’t an NFC squad who is projected to win more games in 2023 than the San Francisco 49ers. Here’s a look at the highest-projected win totals heading into next season:

49ers - 11.5

Eagles - 10.5

Cowboys - 9.5

Saints - 9.5

Vikings - 8.5

Seahawks - 8.5

Giants - 8.5

Packers - 7.5

Despite their top two quarterbacks being injured as of today, bookmakers are not only projecting the 49ers to secure a playoff spot but win the NFC West and do so comfortably.

Philadelphia and Dallas are viewed as the two biggest hurdles for the Niners. The Eagles will lose seven starters — one of whom signed with San Francisco, while the 49ers will lose three. Additionally, Philly also lost both coordinators.

The Cowboys added Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks, and should get Terence Steele back at right tackle. But as long as Mike McCarthy is running the show, it’s difficult to take Dallas seriously as a contender.

After the top three teams, it’s anybody’s guess. The Saints have a higher projection by default given the rest of the NFC South. Kirk Cousins is still the quarterback for Minnesota. Seattle received a magical season from Geno Smith, but who out there believes he’ll have the same success in 2023? The same can be said for Brian Daboll in New York.

The 49ers high win total is a reflection of the talent that remains on the roster, as well as the lack thereof around the rest of the conference. There’s no denying the losses of Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu will be noticed.

San Francisco is hoping the lightbulb comes on for Drake Jackson and one of Clelin Ferrell or Austin Bryant. A part of me believes the 49ers are putting more of an emphasis on interior pressure, which is why they paid Javon Hargrave so handsomely.

If the offense can find a way to stabilize the loss of Mike McGlinchey at right tackle, especially after having no issues scoring points with Brock Purdy under center last year, winning double-digit games next season should be the expectation.

The NFL will release the schedule for next year around May 11. We don’t know the order of the opponents, but the NFC East and AFC North are on the 49ers schedule. The Niners will also face the Jacksonville Jaguars (10.5 projected wins), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Baker Mayfield), and Vikings.