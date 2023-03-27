Golden Nuggets: 23 Mondays left until game week

“99 49ers Dalton Wagner OT Arkansas

Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford

Nick Broeker OG Ole Miss”

“Tartt didn’t sign on elsewhere after Philly jettisoned him. Considering the recent influx of a number of good young safeties, paired with the fact that a full year away from the league that’s not injury-related can be disastrous for a player’s value, and it might not be surprising to see Tartt remain a player seeking out a new venue for a second consecutive offseason.”

“Without a doubt, the acquisition of Hargrave is a significant move for the 49ers. It almost single-handedly transforms a previously uncertain position group into a strength. Interestingly, enough, it also kinda weakens his former team.”

“The 49ers did not do too much in free agency, which is always a sign of a team that is in great shape. Anytime a team is adding all of these illustrious free agents, it usually means they are in the dumps. The 49ers are a team who were a healthy starting caliber quarterback away from potentially making it to the Super Bowl. I will admit it has been an underwhelming free agency period, but that is what it is supposed to be for a true Super Bowl contending team.”