49ers sign former Colts OT Matt Pryor

49ers general manager John Lynch spoke at the NFL’s annual owner’s meetings Monday morning and announced the team had signed offensive tackle Matt Pryor, who appeared in 60 games during the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, including 24 starts during that time.

Pryor played left tackle, right guard, and right tackle with the Colts last season, totaling 576 snaps. Pryor began the season as the Colts’ starting left tackle, before moving to right tackle in Week 5. That stay didn’t last long, as he played right guard from Week 6 through Week 9. So, Pryor could be the swing offensive lineman that the 49ers covet, ala Daniel Brunskill.

Pryor was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Eagles. He’s a massive human being at 6’7”, 332 pounds.

Pryor allowed a whopping seven sacks on only 367 passing snaps last season, which is a cause for concern. The counterargument would be everyone gets a bump in Kyle Shanahan’s offense and the quarterback play, no matter who it is, will be immensely better in the Bay Area.

Speaking of quarterbacks, we’ll get to what Lynch had to say about Mr. Irrelevant next.