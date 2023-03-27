Lynch on trading Lance: ‘We listen to anything, but we like Trey on our team’

Trading a healthy quarterback to rely on a quarterback who may or may not be ready for the start of the regular season feels like bad business.

49ers general manager John Lynch was asked Monday morning about the potential of trading Trey Lance. Lynch knows the 49ers need depth at the most critical position in sports:

“We like Trey on our team right now. Kyle and I always joke we’d trade each other if someone would give us a good enough deal. So, we listen to anything, but we like Trey on our team. We’re very excited about the way he’s progressing, about his opportunity. I think he’s champing at the bit to get back out there, get back under center and be healthy again.”

The Niners would be silly not to listen to any team calling about Lance. If a quarterback needy team is willing to pony up enough picks, and the 49ers have enough information surrounding Brock Purdy’s injury, then it’s a deal you make.

Lynch admitted the 49ers had conversations about some of the bigger named quarterbacks this offseason, like Aaron Rodgers and Trey Lance, before ultimately deciding on Sam Darnold.

So, Lance and Darnold will duke it out during the offseason program and summer until Purdy is 100 percent. There will be a competition between the two. Presumably, Lance has the upper hand and will be afforded most of the reps. But the fact that the general manager is answering questions about trading Lance says it all.