The 49ers and Raiders plan to have joint practices in Las Vegas this preseason

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reported Monday night that the Las Vegas Raiders and 49ers are planning to have joint practices ahead of the preseason game in Las Vegas. The two teams met during the preseason in 2021, but hadn’t met before that in the preseason since 2011.

Last year, the 49ers had joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings, which was the second game on their preseason schedule. In 2021, San Francisco had a pair of joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers, who was their final preseason opponent.

The 49ers and Raiders have a history, having been in the Bay Area, but these practices would be different. And no, I don’t mean the Jordan Willis versus Trent Williams matchups. For at least two days, we’ll have the pleasure of talking about Jimmy Garoppolo.

The players on both sides will downplay a pair of meaningless practices against Jimmy in August, but it goes without saying there will be an added motivation for the 49ers defense to allow next to nothing. The same can be said for Garoppolo, who will look to stick it to the Niners.