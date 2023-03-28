49ers plan to get NFL’s approval for a $120 million loan to enhance Levi’s Stadium

Jed York spoke to local reporters Tuesday morning and sounded like someone with an initiative to make upgrades to Levi’s Stadium. York believes there’s a chance the 49ers could host Super Bowl LX, which will happen in February 2026.

The 49ers are currently in the process of getting approval from the NFL for a $120 million that will come from the NFL’s stadium fund. Per York, the plan would be for these enhancements to take place and eventually be done during the next three years.

The NFL will vote on the 49ers pending loan Tuesday. Here’s what Jed said about the 49ers hosting a Super Bowl: “My optimism is very high. I feel very confident that we’re gonna get a Super Bowl in the near future.”

Levi’s Stadium was selected to host the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is another reason for the loan. The next league meetings take place in May, where the NFL is likely to announce the sites for Super Bowl 60 and 61.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, here are the upgrades the 49ers are planning to make at Levi’s Stadium: