49ers QB Brock Purdy is expected to undergo elbow surgery next week

Young 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is finally going to undergo surgery on his right elbow, according to a report by The Athletic’s NFL insider Jeff Howe. Purdy tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow during the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles but has been unable to undergo surgery due to swelling around the injury. More traditionally a baseball injury, quarterbacks have struggled to return to form after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery. However, the 49ers hope Purdy can buck those trends.

“49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to have elbow surgery next week, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about it,” Howe wrote. “Purdy was initially scheduled to have surgery last month, but the procedure was delayed due to ongoing swelling.”

Howe reiterated that the team believes Purdy will need six months to recover, which should give him a chance to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. However, the calendar leaves the young signal caller little time to handle a setback or delay in his rehab. Obviously, former 49ers first-round pick Trey Lance would currently start in Purdy’s place, but there’s an entire offseason for San Francisco to shake up their quarterback room.

Purdy, of course, started last season as the 49ers third-string quarterback. The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy had an exceptional rookie season. After Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries, Purdy stepped in and led the Niners on a 7-1 run before falling one victory shy of reaching the Super Bowl. He completed 66.5% of his pass attempts, recording 1,943 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions between the regular season and playoffs.