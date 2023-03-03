7 defensive backs confirm they’ve met with the 49ers at the NFL Combine

At the NFL Combine, prospects confirm their meetings with teams. Most players meet informally with every team, but we’ve been able to nail down some of the 49ers formal meetings.

Here are the following players who have met with the Niners:

Florida State DB Jammie Robinson

USC DB Mekhi Blackmon

South Carolina DB Darius Rush

Penn St. S Ji’Ayir Brown

Iowa CB Riley Moss

Boise St. DB JL Skinner

Robinson has a remarkable story where you can’t help but root for him. He comes from a big family, where he has five brothers. He spoke about his rough upbringing Thursday:

FSU DB Jammie Robinson has a formal meeting with the 49ers tonight.



If you’ve watched him you know he’s plays with a level of violence NFL teams would covet. I asked Jammie where it comes from and he said his rough upbringing. pic.twitter.com/jaViPHEDOm — KP (@KP_Show) March 2, 2023

Robinson’s younger brother passed away when he was five. One of his other brothers went to prison for ten years when he was a kid. He spoke about the struggles of his family, so it’s cool that an NFL contract could change the lifestyle for himself and his family.

Some have compared Robinson to Jimmie Ward with his physicality, versatility, and overall football smarts.

When I tweeted about Moss, somebody responded saying, “I thought he was a kicker.” Moss spoke about that stereotype:

Moss said he had a formal visit with the Niners. Here he is talking about the stereotype of being a white CB and how the 49ers view him.



His goal is to run anything faster than a 4.38. pic.twitter.com/IDTLwfjceC — KP (@KP_Show) March 2, 2023

If you’ve never seen Moss play, he had 11 interceptions during his career to go along with 26 pass breakups. He’s the definition of a ball hawk. He also expects to run a sub 4.4 40-yard dash.

Moss said the 49ers view him as a cornerback, but also suggested he could play nickel.

Brown from Penn State might be the best player on this list. He has the Nittany Lion pedigree, so you know he’s a high-end athlete. Brown can shed blocks near the line of scrimmage or play the center-field role as a deep safety:

These 3 plays sold me on Penn St. safety Ji'Ayir Brown.



- 1st play he takes on the OT for a TFL



- 2nd play quick trigger coming out of the roof to make an open field tackle



- 3rd play is one of the best plays you'll see a safety make.



Brown has 1st round eyes/recognition. pic.twitter.com/ftZuWhCRGD — KP (@KP_Show) February 27, 2023

Skinner won’t participate this week due to a torn pectoral muscle, so we’ll see if his injury, or any potential injury history, causes him to fall in the draft.

We’ll have one giant document that has each player the 49ers met with at the conclusion of the NFL Combine, but these are the seven defensive backs.

Friday, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks speak. So, we’ll see if any skill players are on the 49ers radar.