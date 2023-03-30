What recent history tells us about the picks the 49ers have in the third round

The 49ers currently have three selections in the third round of the 2023 draft. Those picks are currently slated at 99, 101, and 102 overall. To get a better sense of the kind of players who have been selected there, I put together a list of every selection that has been made with these picks over the last five drafts.

I included a brief summary of each player's career so far, to help paint a picture of the kind of return on investment that can typically be selected with draft selections in these slots.

2022 draft

Pick 99: David Bell - Wide receiver, Purdue

Bell recorded 214 receiving yards on 24 receptions during his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns.

Pick 101: Jeremy Ruckert - Tight end, Ohio State

Ruckert recorded one catch on two targets after appearing in just three games during his rookie season with the New York Jets.

Pick 102: Channing Tindall - Linebacker, Georgia

Funny enough, this was actually one of the selections the 49ers sent to the Miami Dolphins in their blockbuster trade before the 2021 draft. Tindall played ten total snaps during his rookie season for the Dolphins, recording a single pressure and two assisted tackles.

2021 draft

Pick 99: Nahshon Wright - Cornerback, Oregon State

Wright has appeared in 20 games with three starts over his first two years with the Dallas Cowboys, recording one interception and 32 total tackles over that span.

Pick 101: Ifeatu Melifonwu - Cornerback, Syracuse

Melifonwu has been a versatile piece of the Lions secondary over the last two seasons, logging snaps at safety and cornerback. Melifonwu has appeared in 17 games with five starts over that span, recording five pass deflections and 29 total tackles.

Pick 102: Ambry Thomas - Cornerback, Michigan

A selection 49ers fans are familiar with, Thomas has had an up and down stint during his two years with the team. While his role moving forward is far from clear, he did have an iconic moment in Week 18 of his rookie season, when he intercepted Matt Stafford in overtime to clinch a playoff berth for the 49ers.

2020 draft

Pick 99: Matt Peart - Offensive tackle, UConn

Peart has appeared in 35 games since coming into the league, registering four starts and 688 total snaps for the New York Giants during his three years with the team. Still made contributions in year three as a depth piece, appearing in five games with 117 snaps in 2022.

Pick 101: Dalton Keene - Tight end, Virginia Tech

Keene was drafted by the New England Patriots, appearing in six games during his rookie season, recording three receptions for 16 yards. After missing the entire 2021 season with an injury, Keene has spent the last year or so on the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad.

Pick 102: Alex Highsmith - Edge, Charlotte

Highsmith is the best success story of the picks in this range over the last five seasons. Highsmith is coming off a year that saw him post a career high 55 pressures to go with 14.5 sacks, and has statistically improved each year as a vital part of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense since they selected him in 2020.

2019 draft

Pick 99: Mike Edwards - Saftey, Kentucky

Edwards has appeared in 58 games during the four years he has been in the league, logging 23 starts while being an important piece of a Buccaneers team that won a Super Bowl during that span. Edwards has recorded seven interceptions, 21 pass deflections, and 184 tackles in his NFL career.

Pick 101: Yodny Cajuste - Offensive tackle, West Virginia

After missing his first two seasons due to injury, Cajuste has been a depth piece for the New England Patriots over the last two seasons. Cajuste has appeared in 17 games with five starts over that span.

Pick 102: Alexander Mattison - Running back, Boise State

Mattison has been a quality back during his time in the league, and likely would have a much more substantial role if he didn’t have a pro bowl running back ahead of him on the depth chart for the entire duration of his career thus far.

Mattison has recorded 1,670 rushing yards and 526 receiving yards in his career while serving as the primary backup behind Dalvin Cook.

2018 draft

Pick 99: Isaac Yiadom - Cornerback, Boston College

Yiadom has played in over 70 games during a five-year career that has seen him have stints with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, and New Orleans Saints.

With over 1500 snaps played and 20 starts in his career, Yiadom has carved out a solid career as a contributor on multiple teams.

Pick 100: Ian Thomas - Tight end, Indiana

Thomas has appeared in 82 games with 47 starts for the Carolina Panthers since entering the league in 2018. Thomas has recorded 111 catches for 999 yards in his career, with his best numbers coming during his rookie season when he posted 36 receptions for 333 yards.

Pick 102: Jalyn Holmes - Defensive line, Ohio State

Holmes has appeared in 34 games during his career that includes stints with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. Holmes has one career sack and saw his biggest workload in 2020 when he played 617 defensive snaps and recorded 19 pressures for the Vikings.