49ers select a running back with 1 of their 3rd round picks in ESPN’s 7-round mock draft

We’ve finally found a credible 7-round NFL mock draft. This one comes via ESPN, where Jordan Reid went through each round, and here’s what he came up with for the 49ers.

99. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M The 49ers like long corners on the outside, and Jones is exactly that at 6-2, 200 pounds. He would thrive in a zone scheme that sprinkles in man coverage principles.

We’ll see if Steve Wilks is a fan of cornerbacks with longer wingspans. I wouldn’t put Deommodore Lenoir under that umbrella.

Jones comes from a Texas A&M team that were massive underachievers during the past couple of seasons. But Jones is a top-tier athlete. His 4.57 40-yard dash won’t impress, but his 1.48 10-yard split, 38” vertical, and 6.88 3-cone all will.

101. Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion Right tackle is a weak point for the 49ers, with Mike McGlinchey having signed a high-priced deal with the Broncos. Six-foot-6, 318-pound Saldiveri has the potential to step in and fill that void over time.

Saldiveri tested as one of the better offensive linemen at the combine. He was also impressive at the Senior Bowl. The former Old Dominion star excels in space with his natural athleticism, and looks comfortable in a zone scheme. In the limited reps I saw from Saldiveri at the Senior Bowl when he played right tackle, he looked comfortable in pass protection.

He’s a few tiers below Mike McGlinchey in terms of functional strength, but the athleticism and football IQ would help Saldiveri compete with Colton McKivitz and likely win the right tackle job as a rookie.

102 Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M This makes three San Francisco picks in the final four of this round, and the Niners could use this one on a versatile running back. Achane could be a nice fit in this offense. He rushed for 1,102 yards and had 11 total touchdowns last season.

The 49ers drafting a running back in the third round after all but giving up on Ty Davis-Price, moving on from Trey Sermon, only to trade picks for Christian McCaffrey would be comical.

If only the 49ers had a versatile running back on the roster who helped the offense explode during the second half of the season. If only.

5th round

155. San Francisco 49ers (from MIA): Daniel Scott, S, California

164. San Francisco 49ers: D.J. Johnson, Edge, Oregon

173. San Francisco 49ers*: Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

Historically speaking, one of these three players will turn out to be major contributors within their first two seasons as starters.

Despite being a local prospect, I’ve never watched Scott. But his combine was the third-best athletic score among all safeties. A 4.45 40-yard dash is plenty fast, but both of Scott’s jumps were well above average, while his 3-cone time of 6.75 was excellent. I know you have to play multiple roles at safety, and Scott was a team captain.

Johnson ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at 260 pounds, but his jumps left plenty to be desired and those, in my opinion, are more predictive than a 40.

We know the 49ers will draft a tight end. We just don’t know when it’ll happen. In what figures to be a deep class, the 49ers should look to find a reliable receiving threat who could stretch the field. Durham ran a 4.87, which suggests separating will be an issue.

6th round

216. San Francisco 49ers*: Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

A linebacker makes sense with Azeez Al-Shaair gone. Azeez ran a 4.5 and was a ridiculous athlete who was also one of the hardest hitters on the team. That won’t be easy to replace.

7th round

222. San Francisco 49ers (from DEN): Sidy Sow, OT, Eastern Michigan

247. San Francisco 49ers: Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

253. San Francisco 49ers*: Lance Boykin, CB, Coastal Carolina

255. San Francisco 49ers*: Elijah Higgins, WR/TE, Stanford

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the 49ers double down on offensive tackle. It would be at wide receiver. I’d rather double down at safety or edge rusher, but understand it’s all about value at this point in the draft.