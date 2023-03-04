Golden Nuggets: QBs, WRs, and TEs working out today

TE Davis Allen, Clemson (TheSFNiners)

WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston (TheSFNiners)

WR Demario Douglas, Liberty (TheSFNiners)

TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa (Jordan Elliot)

WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss (TheSFNiners)

WR Puka Nacua, BYU (Steph Sanchez)

WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia (Steph Sanchez)

TE Brayden Willis, Oklahoma (Steph Sanchez)

TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (Steph Sanchez)”

“I mean sure, there’s always a way,” Maiocco continued. “There was’t much talk of that from anyone I talked to in Indy. I don’t expect the 49ers to add a big name high-priced guy, but if they see an opportunity to get somebody, and there’s a way to structure a deal that doesn’t crush them, then yeah. Any guy that they like, any guy that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are like, ‘Man this guy would be a big time boost to this team,’ they’ll look into it. “

“[DE Zach] Allen came on strong in 2022, generating 5.5 sacks and 33 pressures (per Next Gen Stats) in 13 games for the Cardinals. He’s an ascending talent who would provide pop opposite Nick Bosa. His versatility would fit nicely along a defensive line that has depth questions, especially if the Niners don’t retain Samson Ebukam.”

““How many times are we going to fall for ‘I’m retired’ from anyone and everyone?” Florio said on the Murph & Mac show. “He can say and pass a lie detector test that he’s retired today. Is he going to feel that way in April? Is he going to feel that way in May? Is he going to feel that way in June? Is he going to feel that way in July?”