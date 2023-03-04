Report: Robbie Gould will test free agency and will be kicking elsewhere in ‘23

The 49ers will be looking for a new kicker this offseason. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Robbie Gould said as much as he enjoyed his last six seasons in San Francisco, Gould will test free agency this month and expects to be kicking elsewhere in 2023.

Gould, 40, may want to return home to Chicago. Unless he feels there’s a team that would pay him more than what the 49ers are offering. Leading up to the NFC Championship, Gould said he wanted to win a Super Bowl.

If he doesn’t think the Niners are contenders, which teams needing a kicker would give Gould a better shot at winning a ring? There aren’t many.

John Lynch and Adam Peters, along with a few other scouts, are at the NFL Combine and presumably looking at kickers.

Here’s the list of free agent kickers:

Mason Crosby

Robbie Gould

Matt Prater

Greg Zuerlein

Matt Gay

Greg Joseph

Randy Bullock

Brett Maher

Chase McLaughlin

Eddy Pineiro

Pineiro could be viewed as an upgrade: