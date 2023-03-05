Golden Nuggets: Time for the main event... OL running

“Dunn only missed one of his 29 field-goal attempts for the Wolfpack in 2022 and made each of his 30 extra-point attempts.”

“His playoff value certainly makes it a tough choice, given the rarity of such composure, but San Francisco may not have a better option than to move on for a cheaper option with their current financial situation.”

“I don’t, for what it’s worth, think that San Francisco’s going to break the bank. But I could absolutely see Lynch and Kyle Shanahan going in on someone like Baker Mayfield, who has experience in that type of offense and a boatload of starting experience. Keep an eye on that one.”

“This puts Womack in an interesting spot going into Year 2. There’s a chance the 49ers bring back Moseley in free agency and re-insert Lenoir in the slot. That would put Womack in a similar spot to this year where he’s a reserve who contributes a lot on special teams.”

“Free agency, set to open with the negotiating period on March 13, will help check a few of these boxes, but the team isn’t likely to have enough salary cap space to make any huge splashes in that market. They’ll also have 10 picks in the NFL draft. Some of these needs will get eliminated in free agency, so we’ll circle back and recalibrate then.”