Report: Samson Ebukam could earn ‘somewhere in the double-digit millions’ annually during free agency

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano wrote about the latest rumors in the NFL Sunday morning and had a few 49ers nuggets. Let’s start with a player who had the best chance of returning next season.

Samson Ebukam continued to improve in his second season with the 49ers. You could make an argument he’s gotten better each season as a player since entering the NFL. Ebukam set a career high in sacks and pressures this past season. He also proved to be a tremendous run defender and the type of edge rusher needed for a dominant defense.

According to ESPN’s report, Ebukam is set for a big payday as we head into free agency:

Despite not being a household name, free agent pass-rusher Samson Ebukam is getting some buzz here in early March. He could earn somewhere in the double-digit millions per year. Ebukam had five sacks with the San Francisco 49ers, playing well in an expanded role.

It’d be surprising if the 49ers could compete with the offers Ebukam would receive on the open market. He turns 28 in May, and has shown he can be a reliable starter on an excellent defense.

The 49ers must prioritize their free agents. They knew Ebukam and Charles Omenihu’s deals would be up last season, which was likely part of the reason they drafted Drake Jackson in the second round in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Losing Ebukam would force Jackson to step up and mean the Niners must add another edge rusher, perhaps in the NFL Draft this year.

Depending on how big of a contract Ebukam signs, the 49ers would receive a decent compensatory pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.