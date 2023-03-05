Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph are potential targets for the 49ers in free agency

The 49ers will be in the quarterback market. Whether that’s by choice or not is another question, but with Brock Purdy likely sidelined through August, San Francisco needs a quarterback to supplement or compete with Trey Lance.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph will be potential options:

The Bucs and 49ers came up most often when I asked around about quarterback Baker Mayfield’s market. Tampa Bay is looking at bringing in a veteran arm. Drew Lock, who was the backup in Seattle last year, is also an option there. And the 49ers need veteran help due to injuries to Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. Mason Rudolph would also make some sense there.

Mayfield is a free agent after starting four games for the Rams and six for the Panthers before he was released.

Unsurprisingly, Mayfield was much better in Sean McVay’s offense than he was with Ben McAdoo. Mayfield's completion percentage, yards per attempt, and quarterback rating were all higher in Los Angeles. Mayfield turns 28 this April.

It’s unclear what the 49ers see in Rudolph, even as a backup. He has a career completion percentage of 61.5 percent, despite a lower yard per attempt average. Rudolph lost quarterback battles to Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky last season.

One reason San Francisco might be intrigued is knowing Rudolph will cost next to nothing against the salary cap.