Golden Nuggets: T-1 week until free agency

“The 49ers seem to be focused on evaluating kicking options in this year’s draft. Michigan’s Jake Moody is perhaps the most recognizable name on the list, with The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reporting that the team has also met with NC State kicker Christopher Dunn.”

“The Bucs and 49ers came up most often when I asked around about quarterback Baker Mayfield’s market,” Fowler wrote in a feature breaking down the rumors coming out of Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine. “Tampa Bay is looking at bringing in a veteran arm. Drew Lock, who was the backup in Seattle last year, is also an option there. And the 49ers need veteran help due to injuries to Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. Mason Rudolph would also make some sense there.”

“Zaklej spent his college career playing tackle at Fordham. He was primarily on the left side, but he did play on the right side during his freshman campaign. His future with the 49ers is likely somewhere on the interior, which is why his playing time was relatively sparse as a rookie. He played in just five games, and only logged offensive snaps in two of them. When he did play on the offensive side, he was lined up at left guard. The 49ers also worked him out at center during the year and he played both guard spots during the preseason.”

“I don’t, for what it’s worth, think that San Francisco’s going to break the bank. But I could absolutely see Lynch and Kyle Shanahan going in on someone like Baker Mayfield, who has experience in that type of offense and a boatload of starting experience. Keep an eye on that one.”