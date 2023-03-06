Brock Purdy will undergo surgery to repair the tear of his UCL on Wednesday

Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Brock Purdy will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair the tear of the UCL in his right elbow.

Silver spoke with 49ers general manager John Lynch at the NFL Combine. Here’s what Lynch said:

“With Brock, you just don’t know. It could be six months, nine months, 13 months – there are a whole lot of scenarios, and we believe it will go well. I talked to the doctor Thursday, and everything is on track for him to have surgery this coming Wednesday. But you’ve kind of got to get in there and see what’s up.”

Based on that quote, not even the doctors will know what type of procedure they’ll do until Purdy’s elbow is surgically cut open.

The ideal outcome for Purdy and the 49ers is that he’d only require the repair and an internal brace. That’d mean Brock could begin to throw in three months and be fully recovered in six months. But with recent reports of Purdy still suffering swelling and inflammation more than a month after his UCL tear, that feels optimistic.

If Purdy needs the alternative hybrid procedure, he’s looking at a timeline that would leave him sidelined closer to December, which would all but put him out for the 2023 season. We’ll know more come Wednesday once Dr. Keith Meister performs the surgery and provide an update then.