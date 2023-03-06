Report: Matt Ryan, Jacoby Brissett, and Andy Dalton are QB options the 49ers are considering

The 49ers are bound to be connected to multiple free agent quarterbacks with the uncertainty of Brock Purdy’s availability for the 2023 season.

Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph are potential backup quarterback options, but both players leave a lot to be desired, to say the least.

Mike Silver, this time of Bally Sports, wrote a column about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, said the Niners are “highly unlikely” to make a run at Rodgers this offseason.

San Francisco is looking for an experienced signal-caller to go alongside Lance:

The 49ers — depending upon the outcome of incumbent starter Brock Purdy’s elbow surgery, which is scheduled for Wednesday — will be seeking a veteran to pair with 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance. Matt Ryan, Jacoby Brissett and Andy Dalton are among those being considered. If Purdy’s procedure to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament ends up knocking him out for most or all of the 2023 season, I’d expect the Niners to place a call to Tom Brady to see if there’s any chance they could convince him to end his retirement and play a final season with his hometown team.

After speaking with Silver at the NFL combine last week, a part of me believes he wants Brady more than the 49ers.

But the trio of Ryan, Brissett, and Dalton make plenty of sense — much more than Mayfield and Rudolph.

Kyle Shanahan wants a quarterback who’s decisive and gets rid of the ball quickly. Mayfield and Rudolph would rank fourth and fifth of the five quarterbacks listed above in terms of decisiveness.

You’d also want someone to serve as another de facto quarterback coach to help Lance/Purdy on the sidelines and in the meeting rooms.

Ryan went to a Super Bowl with Shanahan. Ryan is still under contract with Indianapolis through the 2023 season, but the Colts benched Ryan and are expected to take a quarterback in the draft, making Ryan’s release inevitable.

Brissett remains my favorite option. It’s understandable why a contender would bring in Dalton as a backup, but I’d argue Jacoby is a better fit for the Niners offense.

How much are the 49ers willing to pay a backup quarterback? That number could creep closer to $8 million per year, which is why we could see some contract restructures this month.

If you had to pick between Ryan, Brissett, and Dalton, which one would you choose?