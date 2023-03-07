What does Geno Smith’s extension mean for the 49ers and the NFC West?

Geno Smith was rewarded for his stellar play in 2022 with a three-year extension worth up to $75 million, with $40 million guaranteed at signing, according to Mike Garafolo.

Smith will earn $28 million in the first year of the deal and has $30 million in incentives. Despite the extension, Pete Carroll stated Seattle is “totally connected” to the QBs in this year’s draft with the fifth overall pick.

This contract is a reward for Smith’s comeback player of the year season while remaining flexible, given Seattle’s position at the top of the 2023 draft. Smith certainly earned it, there is little doubt about that, but what does this mean for the 49ers?

Even with the 49ers’ QB position up in the air as of today, the difference between the rosters is stark. Smith’s extension does little to change that, plus Austin Blythe, Seattle’s starting center, just retired.

Seattle will be competitive again in 2023. The 2022 draft class for Seattle produced Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant, Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Boye Mafe, and Kenneth Walker III.

Landing five quality starters (Cross, Lucas, Woolen, Bryant, and Walker) in one draft is no small feat. Seattle is set up for sustained success.

Still, the 49ers are the class of the NFC West. Los Angeles has begun their fire sale, and Arizona is in rebuild mode.

Seattle is no cakewalk, but the 49ers still should win the NFC West.

Now, here’s the flip side of this extension. Smith’s deal keeps Seattle competitive while they can take a chance on a quarterback at pick five. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Seattle intends to compete and develop a quarterback behind Smith.

If Seattle hits on more players in this draft and selects a toolsy quarterback like Anthony Richardson, the outcome could turn into another Seattle team that competes at the top of the NFC constantly.

So, while Seattle doesn’t immediately strike fear in the hearts of the 49ers or other NFC opponents. The long-term vision for the team presents a much scarier proposition, provided whichever quarterback they select pans out, obviously.

What are your thoughts on Geno Smith’s extension?

No big deal, or is there a storm brewing in Seattle?