Golden Nuggets: Which departing Niners will you miss the most?

“This isn’t a matter of an aging pass-rushing merchant going wherever the most money is. It’s a matter of teams not wanting to commit to a productive edge rusher in the middle of his prime. Ngakoue’s talent level should’ve earned him a massive long-term deal somewhere. Instead he’s been traded and signed to one-year contracts in each of the last four seasons. Ngakoue could conceivably use San Francisco to put up big numbers on a good team before landing a longer-term deal in his Age 29 season next year.”

“I just think Brock is dope,” Warner said. “I’ve always been a fan of his from day one. Going against him in practice, you get guys who are the scout team quarterback, and they understand their role and are just like, ‘All right, I’m just going to go out here kind of just, whatever, do my thing or just do whatever I need to do.’ Like, Brock’s mindset was I’m trying to ball. I’m trying to make myself better by going against the top defense.

“Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion and Will Mallory, Miami. These were two of the most athletic tight ends at the combine. Kuntz is huge, 6 feet 7 and 255 pounds, and ran his 40 in 4.55 seconds. By comparison, George Kittle ran his in 4.52 seconds in 2017 (at 247 pounds). Mallory, meanwhile, looks a lot like Kittle with the ball in his hands and is a very smooth pass catcher and run-after-catch creator. The problem with both is blocking — neither did much in college and the 49ers would be taking a leap of faith that they could pick it up adequately.”

“I’ll be back at home in the Bay on Sunday night and then [McGlinchey’s wife] Brooke and I will be waiting by the phone to hear what happens,” McGlinchey said. “We got a lot of intel coming off the week at the combine and all that stuff of what’s going on and what we can expect to happen. Once Monday hits, I’ll have a pretty quick decision to make and hopefully be signed by the first day of free agency.”

“Of course Garoppolo, who is a free agent, would have to agree to go to Houston. According to the report, the Texans are planning on signing Garoppolo as a stop-gap, and drafting a QB in the first round. That’s similar to the Trey Lance situation from two years ago, one that Garoppolo didn’t enjoy.”