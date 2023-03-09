McGlinchey: ‘If this is it, then I just want to say thank you to everyone.’

At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, 49ers general manager John Lynch said he expects unrestricted free agent right tackle Mike McGlinchey to be a “coveted player” one free agency begins.

McGlinchey recently joined KNBR’s Papa & Lund show, where he said, “I think once Monday hits, I’ll probably have a pretty quick deal and a pretty quick decision to make and, hopefully, be signed by the first day of free agency.”

Based on McGlinchey’s words and tone, he was all but saying his goodbyes. There were terms such as “the writing was kind of on the wall” and “it was something that we all kind of expected” during McGlinchey’s radio hit.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s this:

“It’s been as fun for me as it’s been for everybody else. My family and I are forever grateful for the Faithful, the 49ers, the York's, John and Kyle and everybody there. If this is it, then I just want to say thank you to everyone.”

Mike went on to call the 49ers a first-class organization and how it felt like a family with some of his best friends in the locker room. He also said the Bay will remain his home, which signals he has a team or deal in mind elsewhere.

It would be prudent for the 49ers to address right tackle in free agency and the draft. As of now, your options are Colton McKivitz and Jaylon Moore as replacements who are on the roster.

In a fantasy world, the 49ers sign 25-year-old Jawaan Taylor, and he continues to ascend into a star. Realistically, Isaiah Wynn or Trey Pipkins are brought in on prove-it deals to compete with McKivitz, Moore, and a Day 3 draft pick.

Regardless of how San Francisco elects to address right tackle, it sounds like there will be a new starter at the position for the first time since Kyle Shanahan’s first season as a head coach.

It’s a difficult decision to make, but McGlinchey hasn’t been the same player since he suffered a quad tear in 2021. He admittedly has played at a lighter weight, and there’s been a noticeable impact in his play strength and overall effectiveness in pass protection. McGlinchey was adequate in 2022 and started all 17 games, but he’ll be 30 on his next contract.