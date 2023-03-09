The 49ers were awarded 7 compensatory picks for this year’s NFL Draft

The 49ers were awarded three third-round compensatory picks Thursday afternoon thanks to Robert Saleh, Martin Mayhew, Mike McDaniel, DeMeco Ryans, and Ran Carthon all receiving head coaching and general manager jobs around the NFL.
Here’s a look at where the 49ers selections will be:
Four of those are from losing the following players:
DT D.J. Jones (Broncos)
DL Arden Key (Jaguars)
RB Raheem Mostert (Dolphins)
OL Laken Tomlinson (Jets)
And here’s a look at all the picks for the 49ers 2023 NFL Draft:
Third round: 99, 101, 102
Fifth round: 157, 167, 173
Sixth round: 216
Seventh round: 224, 249, 253, 255
If Jimmy Garoppolo and Mike McGlinchey sign deals on the first day of free agency, there’s a great chance San Francisco receives two high comp picks for next year’s draft. You have to think that plays a role in determining whether they want to let said player walk.
Don’t forget about Samson Ebukam or Charles Omenihu, either. Plus, and we’re a year or two out, but the potential of Steve Wilks getting promoted.
