The 49ers were awarded 7 compensatory picks for this year’s NFL Draft

The 49ers were awarded three third-round compensatory picks Thursday afternoon thanks to Robert Saleh, Martin Mayhew, Mike McDaniel, DeMeco Ryans, and Ran Carthon all receiving head coaching and general manager jobs around the NFL.

Here’s a look at where the 49ers selections will be:

Four of those are from losing the following players:

DT D.J. Jones (Broncos)

DL Arden Key (Jaguars)

RB Raheem Mostert (Dolphins)

OL Laken Tomlinson (Jets)

And here’s a look at all the picks for the 49ers 2023 NFL Draft:

Third round: 99, 101, 102

Fifth round: 157, 167, 173

Sixth round: 216

Seventh round: 224, 249, 253, 255

If Jimmy Garoppolo and Mike McGlinchey sign deals on the first day of free agency, there’s a great chance San Francisco receives two high comp picks for next year’s draft. You have to think that plays a role in determining whether they want to let said player walk.

Don’t forget about Samson Ebukam or Charles Omenihu, either. Plus, and we’re a year or two out, but the potential of Steve Wilks getting promoted.