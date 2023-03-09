49ers re-sign Colton McKivitz to a two-year contract extension

The 49ers announced they signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension through the 2024 season. McKivitz, a fifth round draft pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

With Mike McGlinchey all but saying he’s on his way out, McKivitz would be the starting right tackle if the 49ers played a game this Sunday. Since that’s not the case, San Francisco has enough resources to add help at the position.

Currently, it’s only McKivitz and Jaylon Moore. But the 49ers have three third round compensatory picks, and could also sign a mid-level free agent next week. It would be a mild upset if McKivitz winds up as the starting right tackle next season. He’s started a handful of games and appeared in 16, but he’s a Day 3 pick who hasn’t exactly inspired confidence in limited action.

But the 49ers are up against the cap and will have to choose whether right tackle is higher on the totem pole than other positions of need. We will find out in a week.