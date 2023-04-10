49ers mock draft 3.0: Bolstering the secondary

It’s mock draft season! I put this one together, making every selection and any potential trade(s) on the PFF mock draft simulator tool.

This is a full seven round mock, that includes an end result from all 11 of the picks the 49ers are currently scheduled to have in the upcoming draft. Without further ado, kicking off the first pick of the 2023 49ers class is...

Round 3, pick 99 -

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - DB, TCU

The 49ers bolster their secondary by adding the 2022 recipient of the Jim Thorpe Award, which recognized Hodges-Tomlinson as the top defensive back in college football. He had an incredible showing in the college football playoff win over Michigan and would give the 49ers a versatile piece in the secondary both now and well into the future.

While there may be concerns about his size at just 5’8, he plays much bigger than that and has exceptional long speed, as evidenced by his 4.41 40-yard dash. I’d also point to guys like DJ Reed or Marcus Jones as examples of corners who have thrived in the NFL despite concerns about their height.

Another fun fact, Hodges-Tomlinson is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

Round 3, pick 101 -

Jammie Robinson - DB, Florida State

He is one of my favorite players in this class, and would potentially give the 49ers someone to pair with Talanoa Hufanga on the back end for the foreseeable future. Robinson saw considerable snaps at both safety spots in 2022, logging 352 at free safety and 257 in the box. He also added an additional 167 in the slot.

A do it all player who immediately makes the 49ers secondary better while offering a long-term succession plan beyond the one year that Tashaun Gipson is currently under contract for

Round 3, pick 102

Wanya Morris - OT, Oklahoma

At 6’5, 307 pounds, Morris gives the 49ers the opportunity to develop a lineman with good athletic traits without the pressure of needing to see significant snaps right away. After transferring from Tennessee, he saw snaps at both left and right tackle, with eight starts on the right side in 2022.

He comes with enough upside that you can take a chance here and hope Chris Foerster and the coaching staff can turn him into a viable option to be the starting right tackle moving forward.

Round 5, pick 155

Jose Ramirez - Edge, Eastern Michigan

He comes from a smaller school but brings big time potential as a true pass rushing threat at the next level. Ramirez has all the tools to be a legitimate threat rushing off the edge on passing downs, and who better to get the most of his athletic ability than Kris Kocurek & co.

Round 5, pick 164

Marte Mapu - S, Sacramento State

Although listed as a safety, Mapu played a considerable number of snaps in the box and fits the bill perfectly for what the 49ers have coveted with the linebackers they have targeted. He joins Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, and Marcelino McCrary-Ball as another ‘hybrid’ backer with experience in the defensive backfield. Don’t let the small school or level of competition fool you, this guy is a stud and the fit with the 49ers could not be better.

Round 5, pick 173

Atonio Mafi, UCLA

A local guy who grew up in San Mateo and starred at Serra High School, Mafi gives the 49ers added depth on the interior of their offensive line. He tied the UCLA record with 56 career games played for the Bruins, bringing a level of collegiate experience that could prove to be extremely valuable at the next level.

TRADE!!!

49ers send picks 216 and 222 to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for pick 199

The 49ers have 11 picks in this draft and should take any opportunity to use that extra capital at their disposal to move up if there is a player they like too much to risk missing out on. That’s exactly what happened here when I moved up to select...

Round 6, Pick 199

Jay Ward - DB, LSU

At this point in the draft, I’m leaning heavily on taking the best player available approach, with extra emphasis on targeting players with positional versatility. Ward checks both of those boxes after playing a significant number of snaps at safety and a slot corner during his time with LSU.

A great athlete whose tape shows tremendous physicality and the ability to defend the run, Ward is too good of a value to pass up in this spot.

Round 7, pick 247

Brayden Willis - TE, Oklahoma

This is a very deep tight end class, and in this mock I waited until the end of day three to add a player at the position. Willis posted over 500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his final season at Oklahoma, while also offering tremendous versatility with his usage.

He logged over 300 snaps from an inline position while also playing a pivotal role as an H-back with over 130 snaps in the backfield in 2022. This would give the 49ers a long-term answer for the valuable depth role Ross Dwelley has filled for years, an inline tight end who can be used as a lead blocking fullback should the need ever arise.

Round 7, pick 253

Demario Douglas - WR, Liberty

It’s the end of day three, and I am swinging for the fences at this point. Speaking of home runs, Douglas is a player who possesses the explosive ability to go to the house every time he touches the football.

While he is undersized at 5’8 179 pounds, Douglas still has value due to what he can do with the ball in his hands. Pair that with a play caller who is revered for his ability to get receivers open in space, and you could have a viable contributor which is objectively a success for any player taken at the end of the seventh round. Also has the ability to contribute on special teams as a returner.

Round 7, pick 255

Malaesala Aumave-Lalu

Once again, the name of the game at this point in the draft is upside. Aumave-Lalu has physical gifts that cannot be taught, including a massive pair of hands that measured in at 10 1⁄ 2 inches at the Scouting Combine.

A perfect candidate to come in and develop his skills at the next level without the expectations of contributing from day one, this is a pick that could pay huge dividends down the road.