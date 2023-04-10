Golden Nuggets: Yet again, OBJ signs elsewhere

“Robinson is a fascinating player who needs plenty of polish to maximize his unbelievable physical traits. He measures in at 6-6, 257 pounds with nearly 34-inch arms. It’s easy to see how he’d fit on a 49ers defensive line that values edge players who can kick down and rush from the interior on passing downs.”

“In early March, Beckham held a private workout, and the Niners were reportedly one of 12 teams that showed up to attend and observe, according to a report from CBS Sports.”