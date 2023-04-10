 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Golden Nuggets: Yet again, OBJ signs elsewhere

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Monday, April 10th, 2023

By Yinon Raviv
49ers 2023 prospect watch: DL Tavius Robinson looks like he was built in a lab

“Robinson is a fascinating player who needs plenty of polish to maximize his unbelievable physical traits. He measures in at 6-6, 257 pounds with nearly 34-inch arms. It’s easy to see how he’d fit on a 49ers defensive line that values edge players who can kick down and rush from the interior on passing downs.”

Odell Beckham turns down 49ers, signs with Ravens instead

“In early March, Beckham held a private workout, and the Niners were reportedly one of 12 teams that showed up to attend and observe, according to a report from CBS Sports.”

