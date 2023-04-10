What recent history tells us about the picks the 49ers have in the 5th round

Under the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era, the 49ers have selected George Kittle, D.J. Reed, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Deommodore Lenoir in the fifth round. That’s an outstanding hit rate when you’re picking in the 140s or lower.

This year, the Niners have selections No. 155, 164, and 173. For most teams, it’s a success when your fifth-round picks make the roster. But, as you can see from above, San Francisco has set an expectation unlike any other organization in recent memory on Day 3.

Let’s look back at the recent selections for year’s past, at each of the three picks the 49ers own in this year’s draft.

2022

155: OT Matt Waletzko, Cowboys

164: RB Kyren Williams, Rams

173: OG Marcus McKethan, Giants

Williams had 35 carries for Los Angeles last season, although he did not play against the 49ers. If you haven’t heard of either player from the NFC East, you are not alone. Both players combined for one snap in 2022.

2021

155: OT Jaylon Moore, 49ers

164: S Jamar Johnson, Broncos

173: DT Tedarrell Slaton, Packers

Tedarrell is an incredible name, but he has not seen the field for Green Bay. Johnson is currently a safety for the Arlington Renegades in the XFL. Moore has played the most of any player listed so far, with his 297 career snaps.

2020

155: OLB Trevis Gipson, Bears

164: Edge rusher Curtis Weaver, Dolphins

173: WR Darnell Mooney, Bears

Gipson has 65 tackles, five forced fumbles, 18 tackles for loss, and ten sacks in the previous two seasons. Weaver has bounced around and has yet to find a home. But Mooney will be the most prominent name we see. He went over 1,000 yards receiving in 2021. This gives us an idea that there is plenty of talent even as we get into the latter half of the fifth round.

2019

155: LB Mack Wilson, Browns

164: LB E.J. Speed, Colts

173: LB Cole Holcomb, Commanders

Interestingly enough, Charles Omenihu was selected 161st overall.

Holcomb has two seasons where he had over 100 tackles. And, in 2020, he had nine tackles for loss for the Football Team. The other two linebackers have struggled to find their footing in the NFL.

2018

155: C Scott Quessenberry, Chargers

164: S Natrell Jamerson, Saints

173: P Johnny Townsend, Raiders

In this range, Marqueze Valdes-Scantling was selected 174th overall. Former All-Pro Wyatt Teller was taken with the 166th overall pick. So, more evidence that there are productive players in the fifth round.

Quessenberry started nine games with the Chargers in 2019 and 16 games with Houston last year.