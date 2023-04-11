Golden Nuggets: You love seeing Trey seek out the best

“Freeland is one of the most athletic tackles of all time, and he even set the combine record for offensive linemen with a 37-inch vertical,” wrote Renner. “That athleticism played in a zone scheme at BYU, where he earned an 87.9 run-blocking grade. He’s still a project in pass protection with serious play strength concerns, but that may cause him to fall right into the 49ers’ lap at the end of the third round.”

“So to get in shape for this season, who better to learn from than reigning Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes? No one, that’s who.”

“By leaning into the value of the rookie quarterback contract, the Niners have been able to re-sign stars such as tight end George Kittle, left tackle Trent Williams, receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner to top-market deals. It’s also why the Niners dove head first into free agency to land defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in the opening minutes of the negotiating window with a four-year, $84 million deal. In 2023, the Niners will rank sixth in cap money devoted to running backs, second on tight ends and the defensive line (before end Nick Bosa’s extension) and fifth at linebacker.”

“There are multiple factors that would suggest the 49ers are not interested in paying the price of doing business with Rodgers and the Packers.”

“As always, each prospect’s available testing data is NFL-verified, and those 401 scouting reports include a mix of biographical detail, notes from film study and insight from NFL scouts and others. It’s the result of a year-round commitment to making “The Beast” the most comprehensive draft guide available.”