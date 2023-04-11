YouTubeTV announces pricing for 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket

YouTube agreed to pay significantly more for NFL Sunday Ticket than what DirecTV had been paying. We finally found out how much it’ll cost as YouTube announced the pricing on Tuesday.

Here’s how much it will cost for Sunday Ticket this upcoming season:

YouTube has announced its pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket:



YouTube TV subscribers:

• $349/season ($249 if you purchase before June 6)

• $389 ($289 early) if you bundle with RedZone



Non-YouTube TV subscribers:

• $449/season ($349 early)

• $489 ($389 early) with RedZone pic.twitter.com/TtLbNgGldi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 11, 2023

It’s no accident we’re getting this news two weeks before the NFL Draft and roughly a month before the NFL releases its schedule. Optimism is at an all-time high for every fan base at this time of year, so, the NFL will lean into fans potentially purchasing Sunday Ticket earlier than they usually would have, which explains the early bird discount.

Ticket will cost $60 more per year on YouTube than it did DirecTV, and that includes the pre-sale discount. If you remove the discount, it’s $160 more.

Then, there’s the whole lag factor. It’s on us to provide instant updates and more often than not, a play-by-play analysis.

When you’re at the game, there’s a clear delay from what you see on the field compared to what’s being shown on TV. In most cases, they are a play ahead live. Here’s a look at how YouTube TV fared from a lag perspective last year:

YouTube TV was 54 seconds behind real-time for the last Super Bowl



not sure the delay for a regular Sunday afternoon during next NFL season with Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV but likely more than it was with DirecTV (with dish, latency of ~ 24-30 seconds) pic.twitter.com/gCGONS21Sn — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 11, 2023

That could be annoying if there’s an increase in the lag time.

It’s also worth noting that Sunday Ticket only includes out-of-market games during the early and late slots on Sunday. There are no prime time games as those rights are owned by Amazon, Comcast, and Disney. There is no preseason coverage, either.

Will you be purchasing Sunday Ticket this year? Or will you be purchasing a VPN or do what most people do in today’s streaming world: