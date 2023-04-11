 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charvarius Ward asks for prayers as his daughter is set to have open-heart surgery today

Wishing nothing but the best for Ward and his family today

By Kyle Posey
49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward posted to his Instagram that his daughter is set to have open-heart surgery Tuesday, and asked for prayers:

If you recall, Ward’s daughter was born back in November. This was when the 49ers were getting ready to head to Mexico City for their game against the Arizona Cardinals. Mooney was in Colorado Springs practicing with his teammates, before leaving for Memphis, Tennessee for “personal reasons” at the time, before it was revealed Charvarius left for the birth of his child, Amani Joi.

She was born five weeks ahead of schedule, and Ward stated that he was only able to hold Amani Joi for a few minutes before she required to oxygen to assist her breathing.

Ward, like any other first-time parent, told The Athletic’s Matt Barrows the birth of his child would lead to a change in how he acts. Mooney said, “I feel like already my baby has given me more heart, more love in my heart, more love in my body. No only for her, but for other people as well.”

The anxiety for Ward has to be sky-high, so we’re wishing nothing but the best for his daughter and the Ward family.

