Golden Nuggets: 5 days until the first day of the 49ers offseason program

“The footwork and speed of his movement on dropbacks are the most notable parts of any offseason Lance workout videos.”

“He isn’t particularly big at 6-1, 203 pounds, but he has great speed and elusiveness so he’s not typically taking big hits. Thompson-Robinson also has a very good arm that allows him to make some terrific throws on the run. It’s easy to see how a team could be intrigued by his upside.”

“In long-term extensions for linebacker Fred Warner and receiver Deebo Samuel, the 49ers awarded guaranteed option bonuses in Year 2 on top of Year 1 signing bonuses. When it comes to cap impact, think of these bonuses as accordions. They can be stretched out for up to five years of cap hits, but aren’t billed until they’re paid out.

That’s why those option bonuses for Warner and Samuel didn’t hit until Year 2, and why the 49ers tacked a void year onto the end of Samuel’s deal. It allowed the accordion of the option bonus to stretch over a full five years, thus lessening the cap impact now — when the 49ers have the least space.

Expect the 49ers to employ a similar contractual mechanism with Bosa, but on a larger scale. A new deal could feature that $40 million signing bonus (shaded in blue below) and a $10 million guaranteed Year 2 option bonus (shaded in green below).”

“One area where Schoonmaker could improve is his run blocking abilities. As a former high school quarterback, the 24-year old sees the field differently than most at his position, which might explain his strength in efficiency as a receiver.”

“Ironically, one might say that the scouting report isn’t unlike that of McGlinchey coming out of Notre Dame in which his own pass-blocking skills were questionable in light of top-level run blocking.”

“Interior line depth should be a priority for the 49ers on Day 3, and if a player like Ekiyor falls to them in the fifth round they should sprint to the podium. He started all 40 games at right guard over his final three seasons and there isn’t anything he regularly does to indicate he can’t come in and at least be a rotational lineman right away in the NFL. He has great size, long arms and the athleticism to get out in space on screens and to the second level in the run game. Ekiyor might contend for a starting job if he lands with the 49ers since neither Aaron Banks nor Spencer Burford are surefire starters in 2023.”