49ers hold private workout with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported Tuesday evening that the 49ers held a private workout with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is expected to get drafted sometime on Day 3.

Currently, it’s Trey Lance and Sam Darnold as quarterbacks who will throw during the offseason and into the summer. At the owners’ meetings, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about how difficult it’d be for a fourth quarterback to make the roster, but didn’t rule out adding another arm.

Thompson-Robinson was one of the highest recruits coming out of high school. In the NFL, DTR’s best-case scenario feels like a Tyler Huntley type that could give you spot starts, but isn’t somebody you want starting for extended time.

I don’t know if there’s a quarterback out there who would be a bad fit for Kyle Shanahan’s offense, but when you have a strong arm, can create after the initial play breaks down, and also add running ability, you begin to check plenty of boxes.

Unfortunately, for Thompson-Robinson, reading defenses was an issue during his stint as a Bruin quarterback, and his decision-making never seemed to improve. Deciphering coverages only became more of an issue when DTR was under pressure.

But we’re not talking about a starting quarterback here. Thompson-Robinson, in the same vein as Brock Purdy a year ago, would make for the perfect scout team quarterback due to his willingness to test and stretch the defense.

DTR weighed in at under 205 pounds at the NFL Combine, so there’s a chance he goes undrafted. Either way, it’s notable that the 49ers are looking at later round quarterbacks.