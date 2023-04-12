49ers local pro day attendees: Jake Haener is the most notable name among the 36 prospects

The 49ers are holding their annual local pro day on Wednesday. Our Jordan Elliott is on-hand and will be reporting back with any newsworthy items. First, here’s a look at the players who are attending but will not participate on Wednesday:

DE Isaiah Foskey

WR Michael Wilson

CB Rejzohn Wright

LB Henry To’oTo’o

DL Junior Fehoko

There were names initially included on the prospect list, but Cal’s Daniel Scott, Stanford’s Elijah Higgins, Kyu Blu Kelly, and UCLA’s Atonio Mafi aren’t present.

Here is a list of the players attending:

QB-Jake Haener (Fresno State), Tanner McKee (Stanford), Ike Ogbogu (Houston)

RB-Jordan Mims (Fresno State), Chris Brooks (BYU)

WR-Michael Wilson (Stanford), Elijah Cooks (San Jose State), Nikko Remigio (Fresno State), Elijah Harper (Adams State), Pierre Williams (Sacramento State)

TE-Caleb Phillips (Hawaii), Andre Kelly (UCSB)

OL-Cory Luciano (Washington), Wade Willet (Sam Houston State), Jack Wilson (Washington State)

DL-Viliami “Junior” Fehoko (San Jose State), Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame), Gabe Reid (Utah), P.J. Huff (Nevada)

LB-Henry To’oTo’o (Alabama), Austin Ajiake (UNLV), Kyle Harmon (SJSU)

CB-Rejzohn Wright (Oregon St.), Mekhi Blackmon (USC), Ethan Bonner (Stanford), Nehemiah Shelton (San Jose State), Derrick Langford (Wash State), TaRiq Bracy (Notre Dame)

S-Kendall Williamson (Stanford), Bennett Williams (Oregon), John Torchio (Wisconsin), Delano Ware (Western Michigan), Tyriq Mack (Nevada), Ty’Reke James (UTEP)

K-Peyton Henry (Washington)

P-Jamieson Sheahan (Cal)

The players above don’t count toward the 49ers 30 pre-draft visits, so it gives the team another opportunity to get more eyes on different prospects.