Golden Nuggets: Another late-round short king QB in the Niners’ midst?

“I know I was pretty high processing-wise and I feel like it’s definitely a strength to my game,” Haener said. “I just feel like some of the intangibles at times are hard to see. And I feel like there’s a lot of things we did at Fresno State that are above some of the things people do in college. I was really involved in protections. I was involved with getting in and out of concepts, bad looks, using cadences to try to get the defenses to jump off sides. And I feel like we did a lot of things that translate to (the NFL) level. I definitely think there are things that translate.”

“The San Francisco 49ers hosted 36 draft prospects today at Levi’s Stadium for the team’s local pro day. Below are some social media sights, sounds, and notes from the event.”

“The 6-foot-1-inch, 203-pound senior enters the draft process coming off a stellar final season in which he passed for 27 touchdowns and 3,169 yards (69.6 percent completion) while throwing 10 interceptions. He ran for another 12 touchdowns and 648 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry....While he’s fairly small and didn’t test well in his shuttle or 3-cone drills, his broad jump (10 feet, one inch, 94.2 percentile) and 40-yard dash (4.56 seconds, 97.4 percentile) times were elite.”

“He was the Wolverines’ full-time kicker the last two years and handled kickoffs for the club – a key factor in San Francisco’s kicker additions. Over his college career he connected on 82.1 percent of his 84 kicks and went a perfect 148-148 on extra points. In the last two years he went 52-60 on field goals (86.7 percent).”

“Mapu is a big-bodied safety that also has exceptional movement skills. The Sacramento State product is great against the run, racking up 76 tackles in his final collegiate season with 6.5 for a loss. Mapu also is a ballhawk, recording 22 interceptions over 41 games — seven in 2022.”