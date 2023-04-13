Free agent WR Laquon Treadwell is visiting the 49ers today

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is visiting the 49ers Thursday.

Treadwell was drafted with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was a highly sought after prospect coming out of college, but had major questions about being able to separate as a receiver.

Treadwell suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain and sustained a hamstring injury during his rookie year. His four-year career with the Vikings never took off, as 2018 was his best season, where he had 302 receiving yards on 35 receptions. There have been three fresh starts since then. Once was with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, where Treadwell only appeared in four games.

Treadwell was on the right track in 2021, where he had his best season as a pro, catching 33 passes from Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville for 434 yards. But he was not re-signed, and would only see the field in six games last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

The former first-rounder would have a difficult time cracking the top-5 of a roster that includes Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray, and Ray-Ray McClould. Treadwell would have to be a special-teams demon, or the best version of Jennings, to prove to the coaching staff he’s worthy of sticking around.

At this point, it feels like Treadwell would be nothing more than a camp body.