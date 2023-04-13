Pre-draft NFC West Cornerback Rankings: Are the 49ers No. 1 now that Jalen Ramsey is gone?

Yesterday, we reviewed the safety position for the NFC West, and Seattle held a slight edge going into the draft. Today, we look at the cornerback position.

How do the four teams stack up? Let’s dive in:

San Francisco 49ers - Charvarius Ward, Deommodore Lenoir, Isaiah Oliver, Samuel Womack, Ambry Thomas

The prize addition of 2022 was Charvarius Ward, and the 49ers reaped the benefits of his best season in the NFL. Ward posted career-highs in pass breakups, tackles, defensive stops, and defensive, run defense, tackling, and coverage grades, per PFF.

Deommodore Lenoir developed down the stretch, particularly in the playoffs, after replacing the injured Emmanuel Moseley. Lenoir allowed only five catches and hauled in two interceptions. The 49ers are set at their two outside corner positions.

Samuel Womack began the season as the starting nickel cornerback but was supplanted by Lenoir in Week 3. Womack contributed on special teams after his demotion. There is optimism Womack can develop, but he will have to compete with Isaiah Oliver, who was signed this offseason for the nickel corner role.

Seattle Seahawks - Tariq Woolen, Michael Jackson, Coby Bryant, Tre Brown, Isaiah Dunn

Tariq Woolen, as a rookie, allowed a 55.9 percent completion percentage and notched nine pass breakups and six interceptions. Seattle knocked this pick out of the park. From Week 12 to Week 15, Woolen allowed five total catches.

Michael Jackson was solid in his first year of extended action. In 615 coverage snaps, Jackson had nine pass breakups, an interception, and allowed a 62.4 completion percentage.

Coby Bryant showed glimpses during the 2022 season. His overall stat line isn’t mind-blowing. Bryant allowed a 75.8 completion percentage, 107.8 QB rating when targeted, and zero interceptions.

Tre Brown played in three games, and Isaiah Dunn played in one.

Arizona Cardinals - Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Rashad Fenton, Christian Matthew, Nate Hairston

Marco Wilson had his best season in the NFL in his second year. Notching three interceptions and seven pass breakups while allowing an 81.9 NFL QB rating when targeted.

Christian Matthew was in on 126 coverage snaps in 2022, and Nate Hairston played three total snaps.

Antonio Hamilton had 293 coverage snaps and allowed a 72.5 completion percentage, two touchdowns, and brought in an interception with three pass breakups.

Los Angeles Rams - Decobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Robert Rochell, Shaun Jolly

Derion Kendrick, in just 308 coverage snaps, allowed 571 yards, 14.6 yards per reception, two touchdowns, and an NFL QB rating of 114.5 when targeted.

Decobie Durant notched three interceptions and two pass breakups in 179 coverage snaps.

This unit is most likely the weakest for any NFL team. Losing Jalen Ramsey doesn’t help, but the Rams are in a complete rebuild.