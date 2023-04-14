49ers re-sign DL Kerry Hyder

The 49ers are bringing back a familiar face as they re-signed defensive lineman Kerry Hyder, per NFL Networks Ian Rapoport. There are no details on the contract terms yet, but it’s safe to assume it’s a one-year deal for the veteran minimum.

Hyder was primarily an edge rusher in his first stint with the 49ers. But he played more snaps inside (135) last season than he did at either edge spot (108) in 2022. Hyder also played on a couple of different special teams units, which was enough for San Francisco to re-sign him.

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, we’re all expecting the 49ers to add more bodies upfront. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the team draft multiple defensive linemen. Hyder could serve as a veteran presence, although his roster spot isn’t guaranteed.

Then again, Hyder is a Kris Kocurek protégé and the type of player that brings just as much off the field as he does on.