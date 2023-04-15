Golden Nuggets: Welcome back, Kerry Hyder!

“Aside from being a tacit sign that his rehab is proceeding on schedule (Purdy would likely remain in Arizona working exclusively with Kocher if there were any hiccups), this is significant news from a developmental perspective. Purdy will be able to maximize time with Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers’ coaching staff, which can only help in the quarterback’s quest to master the team’s offense.

Toward the end of his run last season, Purdy did miss some of Shanahan’s early reads, opting instead for more difficult throws later in the progression. A popular example came against the Raiders, when Purdy bypassed receiver Jauan Jennings on a simple out route and instead hit tight end George Kittle for an off-schedule touchdown.

It was a spectacular score, but Shanahan wants Purdy to consistently take the higher-percentage play — and the hope is that in-person film work can improve his efficiency in that regard this offseason. Purdy said he’s already been using the extra time afforded to him by the injury to brush up on this aspect of his game.”

“Kerry Hyder will return to San Francisco on an undisclosed deal according to Ian Rapoport. Along with Drake Jackson, Hyder will likely be a primary backup on edge behind Nick Bosa and Clelin Ferrell.”

“My body is healthy, it’s just the arm,” he said. “I’m able to stay in shape and condition and do all those kind of things with my body. Just don’t use the arm.”

“Conley has been in the NFL for eight seasons after being selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2015 draft. He’s put together a nice career with 217 catches, 2,853 yards and 15 touchdowns. Conley spent four years with Kansas City and two with Jacksonville. In 2021 he signed with the Texans. He began last year with Houston, but finished the season with Tennessee.”

“Long-legged, linear cornerback with the size and length to disrupt the catch point, but he lacks the athletic fluidity and short-area twitch to get there on time,” wrote Lance Zierlein of NFL.com in his draft profile of the player. “Boykin will struggle to stay connected with NFL route runners as a man defender and lacks the desired long speed to prevent burners from flying by him. He’ll need to play in a zone-based cover scheme and has the physical traits that could have teams trying him as a safety.”