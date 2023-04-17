Texans GM Nick Caserio says he isn’t going anywhere after the NFL Draft

Last week, we discussed the potential of 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters leaving for the Houston Texans to be their general manager after the 2023 NFL Draft.

A few reporters such as Mike Florio, John McClain, and Mike Lombardi hinted at changes for Houston post draft. Then, Mike Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver doubled down, saying it was Peters as the targeted replacement for Caserio.

On Monday morning, Caserio spoke with local reporters, saying, “I’m almost embarrassed I have to say anything, I’m not leaving.” Here’s Caserio’s full quote:

“Quite frankly, I’m almost embarrassed I have to. I feel sort of like Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street. I’m not leaving. There’s never really been any substantive discussions of the sort.”

Caserio, as most would, left the door slightly open at the end with the words “substantive discussions,” but that doesn’t sound like the words of someone who is jumping ship to New England at the end of the month.

That’s great news for San Francisco, if true, as it means Peters is staying put. We don’t know whether Peters was actively pursuing another job, or if he’ll continue to be the “GM in waiting” for the 49ers. But it feels like that’s been the case for Peters for a few seasons now.