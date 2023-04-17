49ers sign WR Chris Conley to a 1-year deal

The 49ers are signing free agent wide receiver Chris Conley to a one-year deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 6’3”, 205-pound receiver was selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. After Conley’s rookie contract was up, he spent the next two seasons in Jacksonville, before playing with the Texans for the last year and a half, and finally ending up with the Titans for the final seven games of the 2022 season.

Conley has been quiet for most of the last two seasons, but caught over 40 passes during his two seasons with the Jaguars. The 30-year-old now gets another chance to make an impression with the 49ers.

A week and a half before the draft, here’s how the 49ers wide receiver group looks:

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Jauan Jennings

Ray-Ray McCloud

Danny Gray

Tay Martin

Dazz Newsome

Chris Conley

Speaking of Jennings, he signed his one-year ERFA tender Monday as the team begins their offseason program today. According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, Jennings wasn’t listed on the 49ers roster because he hadn’t signed, but he’ll participate now that he’s signed.