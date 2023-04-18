Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Chris Conley

“Purdy said in the piece that he’s “not really sure, honestly” if he’ll play in 2023, a somewhat shocking statement considering Purdy avoided a more extreme procedure on his ulnar collateral ligament that would have kept him out for most of the year. “

“The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed WR Chris Conley to a one-year deal and re-signed DL Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year deal. In addition, WR Jauan Jennings has signed his one-year contract tender.”

“A torn pec kept Mapu from working out prior to the draft, but the non-combine prospect still has a decent chance of hearing his name called on Day 2. His ability to cover and play the run as a nickel linebacker would be a great fit in the 49ers’ scheme.”

“My first start against Tampa Bay, literally the first play of the game, the safety came off the edge and I actually checked into the wrong play,” Purdy said. “I got destroyed for it. It was a hard hit, but I got back up and learned from it and we went on and won the game. But that was a moment that showed you’ve got to be in tune to every play and detail-oriented with everything or else something like that can happen.”

“Sam Darnold is there to compete, and I expect Sam Darnold to get a chance to compete,” Baldinger continued. “And if he gets a fair chance to compete, it won’t surprise me if Sam Darnold is the starting quarterback for San Francisco, Week 1.”

“The 49ers’ official offseason program begins Monday at the team’s training facility, and a large percentage of the club is expected to be on hand for the opening of the team’s 2023 season calendar. The notable exception is NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, who will conduct his offseason training across the country, per usual.”

“While at USC Tulipulotu played from five-technique all the way to nine which makes him a perfect candidate for Kocurek to mold. Projected as a third-round selection the 49ers could have a chance to add another high-motor player to the group.”

“There typically isn’t a lot to glean from the offseason workouts, especially early when work is limited to the classroom and the weight room. Attendance or absence doesn’t usually tell much of a story, and no huge roster decisions will be made based on any non-contact on-field work.”