49ers Reacts Survey - What’s the one position the 49ers must address in the draft?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The NFL draft is less than ten days away. The window for “top 30” visits is now closed. The 49ers have conducted visits and meetings at the shrine bowl, senior bowl, scouting combine, via Zoom, and at players’ pro days.

At first glance, the 49ers’ roster needs are at EDGE, secondary (CB & S), offensive line, and kicker.

Picking from the end of the third round means the 49ers may have to utilize the “best player available” strategy, as opposed to reaching for a positional need.

Depending on how the draft board falls will dictate the 49ers’ player choice, unless the 49ers trade up for a player they covet.

Let’s look at the cases for each position:

Offensive line

Understandably, 49ers fans would love to fortify the protection after losing four quarterbacks to injury in 2022. Last season, fans were concerned with three new starters on the interior of the offensive line.

This season, the 49ers have one spot in question after Mike McGlinchey departed for Denver. Colton McKivitz has a chance to take the job in training camp, but both tackle positions could use a plan for the future. Trent Williams is the best left tackle in the NFL, but how much longer will he play?

Jake Brendel re-signed with the team, but a center of the future could be in the cards.

EDGE

The losses of Charles Omenihu and Samson Ebukam have raised concerns about the team’s depth. Drake Jackson is expected to take a leap, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant are the latest developmental project, and Kerry Hyder has returned.

The 49ers always build in the trenches, and another impact, young pass rusher would be ideal.

Secondary

The cornerback starters are set for 2023, Mooney Ward and Deommodore Lenoir will man the outside. The depth after the two is shaky. Emmanuel Moseley’s departure has placed the cornerback room into uncertainty after their two starters. Adding a young cornerback who can step in and play immediately is a need.

Safety is set at one spot with Talanoa Hufanga. Tashaun Gipson has returned on a one-year deal, but the 49ers would be wise to address the safety position with a player for the future.

Kicker

Robbie Gould remains unsigned, and the 49ers traded for Zane Gonzalez. The team intends to bring in another kicker to compete during training camp.

What position do you want the 49ers to address?